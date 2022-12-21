WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

320 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING

THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow

accumulations of up to half an inch and ice accumulations of

one tenth to one half of an inch possible.

* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South

Washington Coast.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to

the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday

morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear most likely to warm

above freezing early to mid Friday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

accumulations less than one inch and ice accumulations of one

tenth to one half of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

above freezing late Friday afternoon, except Friday evening for

the North Oregon Cascade Foothills and the South Washington

Cascade Foothills.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. In Washington,

Greater Vancouver Area.

above freezing by late Friday evening. Below freezing

temperatures will hang on longest across the east

Portland/Vancouver metro and the top of the West Hills.

accumulations of 2 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of one

tenth to one half of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high

as 50 mph.

* WHERE...South Washington Cascades.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the

ice. Travel could be difficult. Cold wind chills as low as 20

below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as

30 minutes.

THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one

quarter of an inch to one half of an inch.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia

River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington,

Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.

morning commute. Wind chills dropping as low as 15 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin.

above freezing Saturday night.

