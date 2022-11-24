WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 24, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Portland OR 205 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON PST TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR BEACHES... * WHAT...Sneaker waves possible on the beaches. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast Counties. In Washington, South Washington Coast County. * WHEN...From noon PST today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the frigid ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather