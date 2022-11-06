WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 6, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

150 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 9

inches.

* WHERE...South Washington Cascades and Northern Oregon

Cascades. This includes Highway 26 through Government Camp and

Highway 20 through Tombstone and Santiam Passes.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels of 2500 to 3000 feet today

will lower to around 2000 feet this evening. Heaviest snow

accumulations will likely occur above 3500 feet in elevation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS

EVENING TO 11 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and

Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In Washington, Willapa

Hills and South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather