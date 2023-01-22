WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 22, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 355 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... Light snow will continue for the next several hours, but accumulations should be limited to an inch or so. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 to 6 inches above 4000 feet with an additional 2 to 4 inches below 4000 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel along I-84 will be impacted by snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https:\/\/tripcheck.com for Oregon or https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel for Washington. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather