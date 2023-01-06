WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023

_____

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

506 AM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility of a quarter mile or less in freezing fog.

* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and potential frost on bridges.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather