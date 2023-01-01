WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

206 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.

* WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.

* WHEN...Until noon PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and potential frost on bridges.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog.

* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in freezing fog.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and

Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In

Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon PST Monday.

