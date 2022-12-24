WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

635 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

The weather system that brought a wintry mixture of snow, sleet

and freezing rain has moved to the east and out of the area.

Therefore the Winter Weather Advisory will end at 7 PM.

...WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

Therefore the Winter Storm Warning will end at 7 PM.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow

accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of

around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph.

* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel with slippery road

conditions. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to

the ice.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

