WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

WIND CHILL ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

903 PM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter

Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of one

tenth to one half of an inch possible.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and

North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River

Gorge of Washington and Simcoe Highlands.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to

10 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday

afternoon through late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The

cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

20 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast

Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of one

tenth to three quarters of an inch possible.

* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice.

Travel could be impossible. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as

low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in

as little as 30 minutes.

