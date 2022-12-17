WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 18, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

254 PM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST

SUNDAY FOR WESTERN KITTITAS COUNTY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected for Western Kittitas

County. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice

accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Impacts to trees

and power lines could be possible as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather