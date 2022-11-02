WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 2, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

442 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET...

Some occasional light snow is still possible for another hour or

two, but little additional accumulation is expected, therefore the

winter weather advisory is being allowed to expire.

