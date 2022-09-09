WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022 _____ AIR QUALITY ALERT Air Quality Alert Message Washington State Department of Ecology Relayed by National Weather Service Pendleton OR 109 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert for Columbia and Walla Walla counties due to expected smoke from Oregon and Idaho fires...in effect from 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. When air quality is unhealthy, everyone should limit their time outdoors, and people with asthma, respiratory infections, diabetes, lung or heart disease should stay indoors. Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http:\/\/www.ecy.wa.gov\/air.html or call 360-407- 6000. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather