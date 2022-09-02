WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message...CORRECTED

Washington State Department of Ecology

Relayed by National Weather Service Pendleton OR

337 PM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

The Washington Department of Ecology and local Clean Air Agencies

have announced an Air Quality Alert for all of Eastern Washington

through 8am Sun, due to risks posed by wildfire smoke.

Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for

Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to

wildfires in the area. Air quality concerns will continue for

counties with nearby wildfires and we may continue to see smoke

from outside the state impacting Eastern Washington. Please visit

wasmoke.blogspot.com for real-time air quality levels, and updated

smoke forecasts and public health information.

Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive groups should take steps

to reduce exposure including limit time outside, avoid strenuous

outdoor activity, and follow steps for cleaner indoor air. When air

quality is Unhealthy everyone should reduce exposure. Limit time

outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for

cleaner air.

Burn restrictions are in effect. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans

for details on local restrictions.

Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of

Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call

360-407- 6000.

