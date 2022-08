WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

216 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...THUNDERSTORM THREAT ENDING OVER THE EASTERN OREGON MOUNTAINS

THIS AFTERNOON...

...RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES OR643, OR644, OR645, WA692, AND WA693...

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has cancelled the Red

Flag Warning.

Thunderstorms have moved off into Idaho this afternoon and no

significant additional thunderstorms are expected.

_____

