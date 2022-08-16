WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

454 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 102 expected.

* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of

Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Simcoe

Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected.

* WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon,

Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue

Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains

of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 97 expected.

* WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon,

Wallowa County, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern

Blue Mountains of Oregon and Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 95 expected.

* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

