SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

630 PM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Umatilla, southeastern Walla Walla and southwestern Columbia Counties

through 700 PM PDT...

At 630 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Walla Walla, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Walla Walla, College Place, Milton-Freewater, Waitsburg, Dixie,

Garrett, Ski Bluewood and Kooskooskie.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4580 11835 4590 11851 4633 11825 4610 11774

TIME...MOT...LOC 0130Z 216DEG 25KT 4598 11826

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

