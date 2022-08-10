WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Pendleton OR 330 PM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Benton, southwestern Walla Walla and south central Franklin Counties through 400 PM PDT... At 330 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wallula, or 15 miles southeast of Kennewick, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Kennewick, Pasco, West Pasco, Island View, Wallula, Finley, Burbank and Highland. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4638 11883 4601 11875 4599 11880 4600 11899 4597 11901 4597 11904 4622 11933 TIME...MOT...LOC 2230Z 163DEG 24KT 4607 11891 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather