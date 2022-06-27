WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

220 PM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 98 to 104 expected.

* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of

Washington. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread afternoon high temperatures

between 98 and 104 degrees.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...High temperatures of 99 to 106 expected.

* WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington,

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Yakima

Valley. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon.

between 99 and 106 degrees are expected, with the highest

temperatures in the Lower Columbia Basin of Washington.

