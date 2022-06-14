WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

307 PM PDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...High water flow on small streams and creeks is expected to

remain high through the evening.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington,

including the following counties, in northeast Oregon, Umatilla.

In southeast Washington, Walla Walla.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 304 PM PDT, Minor flooding has been occurring along some

small streams.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Walla Walla and Kooskooskie.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

