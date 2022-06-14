WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

414 AM PDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...High water flow on small streams and creeks continue this

morning with some showing signs of beginning to recede.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington,

including the following counties, in northeast Oregon, Umatilla.

In southeast Washington, Walla Walla.

* WHEN...Until 400 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 408 AM PDT, Minor flooding has been occurring along some

small streams.

- Some additional showers will be possible through this

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

