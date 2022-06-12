WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

FLOOD WATCH

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

652 PM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in

Washington...Oregon...

Grande Ronde River at Troy affecting Lower Garfield and Asotin

Counties, Wallowa County and Northeast Blue Mountains zones.

.Scattered showers will move across the region this evening causing

rises on the river over the next couple of days. The Grande Ronde

River at Troy has the potential to reach flood stage on Monday.

For the Grande Ronde River...Troy...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pdt.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Grande Ronde River at Troy.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Minor flooding of fields adjacent to the

river from Elgin through Troy and downstream to the confluence of

the Snake River. River is forecast to peak at 10.1 feet during

Monday afternoon before receding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:00 PM PDT Sunday the stage was 9.1 feet.

- The river is expected to steadily rise over the next 24

hours.

- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached tomorrow afternoon.

- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (5 pm PDT)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed

Grande Ronde River

Troy 10.0 9.1 Sun 6 pm PDT 9.9 9.5 8.6

