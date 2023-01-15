WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 14, 2023

_____

779 FPUS56 KOTX 150733

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1132 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

WAZ031-151200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1132 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of mountain snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-151200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1132 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

$$

WAZ038-151200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1132 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Patchy fog. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in

the morning, then a chance of mountain snow in the afternoon.

Patchy fog. Mountain snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Patchy fog.

Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain.

Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows 17 to 27.

$$

WAZ041-044-151200-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1132 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Snow level

3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Patchy fog.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows in the 20s.

$$

WAZ043-151200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

1132 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain.

Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s to upper 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

$$

WAZ047-151200-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1132 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Patchy fog. Mountain

snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in

the 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Patchy

fog. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow likely

in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Patchy fog.

Little or no snow accumulation valleys and up to 2 inches in the

mountains. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Patchy fog. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

mountains.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and a chance of freezing rain. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

in the 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

$$

WAZ048-151200-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1132 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Patchy fog. Mountain

snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in

the 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in

the mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of mountain snow. A chance of rain. Snow level 4000 feet.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

valleys and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Lows in the 30s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Temperature rising into

the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Temperature rising into

the mid 20s after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Temperature rising into the mid

20s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ049-151200-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1132 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Patchy fog. Mountain

snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of mountain snow. A chance of

rain. Patchy fog. No mountain snow accumulation valleys . Snow

level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Patchy fog. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and a chance of freezing rain. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 19 to 23.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows 16 to 23.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 19 to 23. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather