WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ 506 FPUS56 KOTX 011038 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 237 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 WAZ031-020000- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 237 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 30s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Temperature rising into the in the lower 30s after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ034-035-020000- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 237 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of flurries overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 18 to 25. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ038-020000- Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 237 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 19 to 26. .MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 19. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Temperature rising into the in the lower 20s after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ041-044-020000- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 237 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A chance of flurries overnight. Lows 19 to 24. Temperature rising into the in the mid 20s after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. $$ WAZ043-020000- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket 237 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of flurries overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the in the upper 20s after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ047-020000- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 237 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the 30s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. A chance of flurries overnight. Lows 19 to 24. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows 18 to 22. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 19 to 23. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Temperature rising into the in the mid 20s after midnight. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ WAZ048-020000- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 237 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of flurries overnight. Lows 18 to 23. Gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 21. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Temperature rising into the in the mid 20s after midnight. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 30s. $$ WAZ049-020000- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 237 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. In the mountains, gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries overnight. Patchy dense fog overnight. Lows 13 to 22. .MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows 8 to 18. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 22. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 18 to 24. Temperature rising into the in the lower 20s after midnight. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows 18 to 28. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.