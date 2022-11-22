WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 21, 2022 _____ 704 FPUS56 KOTX 220733 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 1132 PM PST Mon Nov 21 2022 WAZ031-221200- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 1132 PM PST Mon Nov 21 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ WAZ034-035-221200- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 1132 PM PST Mon Nov 21 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ WAZ038-221200- Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 1132 PM PST Mon Nov 21 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 23. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches valleys and 1 to 2 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows 16 to 24. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. $$ WAZ041-044-221200- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 1132 PM PST Mon Nov 21 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain in the morning, then snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows 19 to 27. Temperature rising into the in the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ043-221200- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 1132 PM PST Mon Nov 21 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ047-221200- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 1132 PM PST Mon Nov 21 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. .TUESDAY...A chance of snow and freezing rain in the morning, then snow and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. In the mountains, gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ WAZ048-221200- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 1132 PM PST Mon Nov 21 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches valleys and 6 to 12 inches in the mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the mountains. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. $$ WAZ049-221200- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 1132 PM PST Mon Nov 21 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 23. .TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 19 to 26. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow. Lows in the 20s. Temperature rising into the in the upper 20s after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows 18 to 24. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather