WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 19, 2022

_____

145 FPUS56 KOTX 200732

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1132 PM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

WAZ031-201200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1132 PM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-201200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1132 PM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 18. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ038-201200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1132 PM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 22. Temperature rising

into the in the lower 20s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Temperature rising

into the in the lower 20s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-201200-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1132 PM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 10 to

17.

.SUNDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 24. Temperature rising

into the in the mid 20s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ043-201200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1132 PM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 8 to

15.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog in the morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21. Temperature rising

into the in the lower 20s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ047-201200-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1132 PM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Temperature

rising into the in the mid 20s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

WAZ048-201200-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1132 PM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the in the upper 20s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the in the lower 30s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

WAZ049-201200-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1132 PM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 2 to 12.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 21. Temperature rising

into the in the mid 20s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. Temperature rising into the in the mid 20s after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

_____

