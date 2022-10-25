WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 24, 2022

596 FPUS56 KOTX 250733

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1232 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

WAZ031-261100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1232 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and mountain snow.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet.

Highs in the 40s, Lows in the 30s, South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the in the mid 30s after midnight.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s, Lows in the 30s, South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...

$$

WAZ034-035-261100-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1232 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s, Lows in the lower to mid

30s, South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...

$$

WAZ038-261100-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1232 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog overnight. Mostly cloudy with rain

or snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...

$$

WAZ041-044-261100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1232 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s, Lows in the 30s, South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...

$$

WAZ043-261100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1232 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy with rain or snow

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s, Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s, South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...

$$

WAZ047-261100-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1232 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and mountain snow.

Mountain snow may be heavy at times. Mountain snow accumulation

of 3 to 7 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow overnight. Snow level

3500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Temperature rising

into the in the mid 30s after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...

$$

WAZ048-261100-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1232 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow may be

heavy at times. Mountain snow accumulation of 7 to 15 inches.

Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in

the 30s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

except southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Temperature rising into the in

the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Temperature rising into the in the mid 30s

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...

$$

WAZ049-261100-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1232 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Temperature rising into the

in the lower 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

upper 20s to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in

the 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...

$$

