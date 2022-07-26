WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 25, 2022

446 FPUS56 KOTX 260933

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

233 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

WAZ031-262300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

233 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ035-262300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

233 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...Near Record High Temperatures from Wednesday through Friday...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 106.

Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ034-262300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

233 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...Near Record High Temperatures from Wednesday through Friday...

.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 101 to 105. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 104 to 108. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 106 to 109. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Highs 101 to 109. Heat index readings

108 to 112.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ038-262300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

233 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs 96 to 104.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-262300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

233 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...Near Record High Temperatures from Wednesday through Friday...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 98 to 103. North wind 5 to 15 mph in

the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 101 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Highs 97 to 106. Heat index readings

around 108.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the 60s.

$$

WAZ043-262300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

233 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...Near Record High Temperatures from Wednesday through Friday...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs 98 to 107.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ047-262300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

233 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...Near Record High Temperatures from Wednesday through Friday...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 96 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 99 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ048-262300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

233 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ049-262300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

233 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...Near Record High Temperatures from Wednesday through Friday...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs 97 to 105.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. Lows

in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

