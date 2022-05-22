WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 21, 2022

684 FPUS56 KOTX 220924

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

223 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

WAZ031-222300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

223 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up

to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the 50s.

WAZ034-035-222300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

223 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. North wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WAZ038-222300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

223 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

WAZ041-044-222300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

223 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance of

sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

WAZ043-222300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

223 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

WAZ047-222300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

223 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance of

sprinkles in the morning. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ048-222300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

223 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a chance of rain and high mountain snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and high mountain snow showers likely. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

WAZ049-222300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

223 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and high mountain

snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers, high

mountain snow showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and high mountain snow showers likely. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

