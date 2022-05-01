WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 30, 2022 _____ 831 FPUS56 KOTX 010928 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 227 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022 WAZ031-012300- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 227 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ WAZ034-035-012300- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 227 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. East wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. $$ WAZ038-012300- Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 227 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ WAZ041-044-012300- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 227 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ WAZ043-012300- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 227 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ WAZ047-012300- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 227 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain and high mountain snow in the morning, then rain, high mountain snow likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High mountain snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. High mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ048-012300- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 227 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow overnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain and high mountain snow in the morning, then rain and high mountain snow likely in the afternoon. High mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$ WAZ049-012300- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 227 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow in the morning, then rain showers, high mountain snow likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, mountain snow showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. 