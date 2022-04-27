WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

469 FPUS56 KOTX 270913

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

212 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

WAZ031-272300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

212 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ035-272300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

212 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ034-272300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

212 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

WAZ038-272300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

212 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ041-272300-

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

212 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ044-272300-

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

212 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ043-272300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

212 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ047-272300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

212 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ048-272300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

212 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ049-272300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

212 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

