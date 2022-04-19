WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 18, 2022

_____

625 FPUS56 KOTX 190923

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

222 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

WAZ031-192300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

222 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-192300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

222 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ038-192300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

222 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers, mountain snow likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-192300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

222 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ043-192300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

222 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ047-192300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

222 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and thunderstorms. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ048-192300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

222 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the 20s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet.

Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Snow

level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ049-192300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

222 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers, mountain snow showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Light mountain snow accumulations. Snow

level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain

snow. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

_____

