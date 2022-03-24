WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

233 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

233 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

233 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

233 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

233 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

233 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

50s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

233 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

233 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

233 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

