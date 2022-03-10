WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 9, 2022

_____

339 FPUS56 KOTX 101013

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

212 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

WAZ031-110000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

212 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-110000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

212 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ038-110000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

212 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-110000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

212 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ043-110000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

212 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ047-110000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

212 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ048-110000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

212 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Gusts up

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow may

be heavy at times. Moderate mountain snow accumulations possible.

Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ049-110000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

212 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather