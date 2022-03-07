WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 6, 2022

_____

023 FPUS56 KOTX 071018

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

218 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

WAZ031-080000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

218 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 21. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 18.

Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-080000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

218 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

$$

WAZ038-080000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

218 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 22.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-080000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

218 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 21.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ043-080000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

218 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. North wind 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 24. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

$$

WAZ047-080000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

218 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains,

northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

overnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. In the

mountains, northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 20.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ048-080000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

218 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the mountains,

west wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening,

becoming light, Gusts up to 25 mph. In the mountains, northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph, Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys

and 2 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ049-080000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

218 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 18.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

