WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 16, 2022

_____

427 FPUS56 KOTX 171019

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

218 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

WAZ031-180000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

218 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 17. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 11. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ034-035-180000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

218 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 19.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows 10 to 19.

$$

WAZ038-180000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

218 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog overnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 16.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-180000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

218 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 18. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 12. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ043-180000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

218 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 19.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Lows 10 to 19.

$$

WAZ047-180000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

218 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

mountains.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 18.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ048-180000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

218 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to

17. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ049-180000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

218 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 16.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

_____

