WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 12, 2022

788 FPUS56 KOTX 131008

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

208 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

WAZ031-140000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

208 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in

the morning, then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-140000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

208 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ038-140000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

208 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-140000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

208 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ043-140000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

208 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ047-140000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

208 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ048-140000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

208 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and

2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ049-140000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

208 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

