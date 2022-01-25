WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1143 PM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1143 PM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1143 PM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

20s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 18 to 21. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Lows 16 to 21.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 21. Highs

in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1143 PM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows 14 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 18 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 16 to 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 21.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1143 PM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 17 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 18 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 17 to 21.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 17 to 22.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1143 PM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 19 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 19 to 21.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Lows 19 to 22.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1143 PM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 18 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Lows 19 to 24.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1143 PM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1143 PM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 9 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 17 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 17 to 21.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 17 to 22.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

