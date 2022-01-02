WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 1, 2022

072 FPUS56 KOTX 021118

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

317 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

WAZ032-030000-

Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy

317 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow. Highs around 30.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow. A 20 percent

chance of snow overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Windy.

South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. A chance of rain or

snow in the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Not as cold. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. Windy. South wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows in the

20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

WAZ031-030000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

317 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow. Highs in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing snow. Lows 18 to 23.

Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. South wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 23. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows in the

20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain or snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-030000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

317 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 20s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 8 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow.

Lows 19 to 23. Breezy. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph increasing to 45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Not as cold. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 14 to 19. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 14 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 15 to 19.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries.

Lows 18 to 24. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ038-030000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

317 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Patchy blowing snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times

overnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches valleys and 4 to

8 inches in the mountains. Lows 16 to 22. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph overnight. In the mountains, south wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Not as cold. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 11 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the mid

to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 11 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows

13 to 19.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 23. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-030000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

317 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 18 to 22.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows 15 to 18. South wind

5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Highs in the mid to upper 20s, South wind 5 to 15 mph,

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 11 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 11 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the

lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 15 to 19.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs

in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 16 to 22. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ043-030000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

317 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 19 to 23.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to

7 inches. Lows 17 to 20. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as cold.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 16.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 11 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows

15 to 17.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Lows 15 to 22.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ047-030000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

317 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 17 to 22.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 11 inches. Lows 14 to 16. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches valleys and

2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Not as cold. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 17 to

22. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

$$

WAZ048-030000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

317 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. In

the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches valleys and

8 to 16 inches in the mountains. Lows 15 to 19. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys and

3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows 19 to

21. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 19 to 21. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Lows 19 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ049-030000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

317 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

blowing snow in the afternoon. Highs 15 to 19. Gusts up to

20 mph. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Lows 11 to

16. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 9 to 14.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the

lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 13 to 17.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Lows

13 to 21. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

