WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 26, 2021

_____

790 FPUS56 KOTX 271024

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

223 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

WAZ037-280000-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

223 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny. Highs 12 to 15.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows 2 below to 2 above

zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 13 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 below to

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 10 to 12.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows

1 below to 3 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 12 to 16.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Patchy fog. Lows 2 below to 2 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 13 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 below to 6 below zero.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 11 to 15. Lows 3 below

to 7 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

$$

WAZ031-280000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

223 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning.

Highs 17 to 23. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 8. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs 18 to 23.

Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 12.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs 15 to 19.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 3 to

5.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 14.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 14 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 4.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 17 to 21. Lows 4 to 14.

.SUNDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ034-035-280000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

223 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs 13 to 19. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

14 below to zero.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 8 above.

West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight. Wind

chill readings 10 below to 1 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20. North

wind 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 14 below to 1 above zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Lows 1 below to 7 above zero. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill readings 12 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 12 to 17. North

wind 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 3 below to 18 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 1 below to 7 above zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 16 to 22. Lows 1 below to 9 above

zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 13 to 19. Lows

2 below to 8 above zero.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs 14 to

18.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 9 to 11.

.SUNDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

$$

WAZ038-280000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

223 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 10 to 14. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows 6 below to 2 above

zero.

.TUESDAY...Very cold. Partly sunny. Highs 12 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 below to

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 9 to 13.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows

4 below to 2 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 11 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 2 below to 4 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 12 to 16.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 below to 1 above zero.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 11 to 15. Lows 2 below to 8 above

zero.

.SUNDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

$$

WAZ041-280000-

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

223 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 10 to 16. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 4 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 13 to 18.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 12 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 2 to

6.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

14 to 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Patchy fog. Lows 6 to 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 15 to 21.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 6.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 13 to 19.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 9 to 11. Highs 18 to 24.

$$

WAZ044-280000-

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

223 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing snow in the

morning. Highs 5 to 10. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the morning, becoming light. Wind chill

readings 4 below to 19 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows 3 below to zero.

.TUESDAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 9 to 13.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows 3 below to

2 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 8 to 11. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 2 below to 2 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 11 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 2 to

6.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 12 to 16. Lows

3 below to 6 above zero.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 11 to 13.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 6 to 8.

.SUNDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 17 to 21.

$$

WAZ043-280000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

223 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 5 to 10. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning, becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows 2 below to 1 above

zero.

.TUESDAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 2 below to

1 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 9 to 13.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 2 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 12 to 16.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 2 to

6.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 14 to 18. Lows

2 below to 6 above zero.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 12 to 16.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 8 to 10. Highs 19 to 23.

$$

WAZ047-280000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

223 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 15 to 19.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows 2 to 5.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs

16 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries.

Lows 2 to 5.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 15 to 18. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 5 to 9.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Highs 18 to

22. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 8 to 12.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 19 to 23.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 9.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 17 to 23.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 11 to 15.

Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

WAZ048-280000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

223 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 18 to 21.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows 4 to 7.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries.

Lows 2 to 5.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 17 to 19. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 7 to 11.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 8 to 12.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 19 to 23.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 6 to 10.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 16 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

$$

WAZ049-280000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

223 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 7 to 12.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.TUESDAY...Very cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 12 to 16.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to

zero. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 11 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 1 below to 3 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 13 to 17.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 2 to 6.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 15 to 19. Lows

1 below to 6 above zero.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 12 to 22. Lows 1 below to 9 above

zero.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather