WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 24, 2021

_____

745 FPUS56 KOTX 251019

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

218 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

WAZ031-260000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

218 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

17 to 21. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, except

southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 9 to

12. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs 15 to 21.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 3 to 7.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs 15 to 19.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 7 to 9.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs 13 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 9 to 11.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Not as cold. Snow likely. Highs in the 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 17 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 20s.

$$

WAZ034-035-260000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

218 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of flurries overnight. Lows 14 to 21. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the mid to

upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries.

Lows 1 to 8. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below

to 1 above zero.

.MONDAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 13 to 17. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Wind chill readings

1 below to 16 below zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 3 below to

5 above zero. Highs 12 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 1 to 7.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

16 to 22.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries.

Lows 4 to 10. Highs 18 to 24.

$$

WAZ038-260000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

218 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Patchy freezing fog. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

valleys and up to 2 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and 2 to

4 inches in the mountains. Lows 8 to 18. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Lows 8 below to 2 above zero.

.MONDAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 9 to 13. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 below to

9 below zero. Highs 8 to 12.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 2 below to 2 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

12 to 16.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries.

Lows zero to 6 above. Highs 16 to 20.

$$

WAZ041-044-260000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

218 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

freezing fog. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

9 to 13.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

16 to 21. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Lows 6 below to 1 above zero. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 11 to 17, except

6 to 7 on the Waterville Plateau. North wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 below to

2 above zero. Highs 7 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 1 below to 5 above zero. Highs 12 to 18.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries.

Lows 4 to 10. Highs in the lower to mid 20s, except 15 to 17 on

the Waterville Plateau.

$$

WAZ043-260000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

218 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

freezing fog. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows 8 to 13. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

14 to 19. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Lows 4 below to 9 below zero. North wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 6 to 11. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 below to

9 below zero. Highs 8 to 13.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 2 below to 2 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

13 to 17.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries.

Lows 2 to 6. Highs 16 to 22.

$$

WAZ047-260000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

218 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Snow likely. Patchy freezing fog. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows 11 to 14. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

18 to 22.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 1 below to 2 above zero.

.MONDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 15 to 19.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 4 above.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries.

Highs 14 to 19. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 5 to 9.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 12 to 16.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ048-260000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

218 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Patchy freezing fog. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches valleys and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Highs around

30. Gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Snow in the evening, then snow likely

overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches valleys and 1 to

2 inches in the mountains. Lows 11 to 15. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Colder.

Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Lows 3 below to 2 above zero.

.MONDAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 17 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 1 to 5.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries.

Highs 17 to 22. Lows 1 to 5.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 7 to 11. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 14 to 18. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ049-260000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

218 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Patchy freezing fog. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in

the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Lows 7 to 11. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

14 to 18. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.MONDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 9 to 14. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 below to

9 below zero. Highs 9 to 16.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 2 below to 2 above zero. Highs 14 to 18.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 3 to 7.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs

19 to 25.

$$

_____

