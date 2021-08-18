WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

847 FPUS56 KOTX 180908

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

208 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

WAZ031-182300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

208 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Areas of smoke

in the morning, then haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s to upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-182300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

208 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke overnight. Lows in the

50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ037-038-182300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

208 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Highs in the 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-182300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

208 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Haze overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ042-182300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

208 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ043-182300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

208 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

