Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

217 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

WAZ031-142300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

217 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 90s. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 60s

to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 91 to 100.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

WAZ034-035-142300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

217 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...Record High Temperatures Possible from Thursday night through

today...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 100 to 102. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to upper

60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 98 to 100.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as hot. Highs in the upper 80s to

lower 90s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

WAZ037-038-142300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

217 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...Record High Temperatures Possible from Thursday night through

today...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 97 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s

to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 96 to 100.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Not as warm. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs

in the 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

WAZ041-044-142300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

217 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...Record High Temperatures Possible from Thursday night through

today...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 98 to 101. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 60s to

lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Smoke in

the morning. Haze. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

WAZ042-142300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

217 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...Record High Temperatures Possible from Thursday night through

today...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 90s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Areas of smoke. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to

upper 80s.

WAZ043-142300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

217 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...Record High Temperatures Possible from Thursday night through

today...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze. Areas of smoke

in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 96 to 101.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Not as hot. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s.

