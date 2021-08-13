WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

217 AM PDT Fri Aug 13 2021

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

217 AM PDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 90s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 93 to 101.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

217 AM PDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

...Record High Temperatures Possible from Thursday night through

Saturday...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 100 to 102. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 101 to 103. East

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid

to upper 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 98 to 100. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

217 AM PDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

...Record High Temperatures Possible from Thursday night through

Saturday...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 96 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s

to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 98 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper

50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid to upper

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

217 AM PDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

...Record High Temperatures Possible from Thursday night through

Saturday...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 98 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 99 to 103. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper

60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

217 AM PDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

...Record High Temperatures Possible from Thursday night through

Saturday...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 97 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Smoke and haze. Highs 95 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke and haze. Lows in the 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

217 AM PDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

...Record High Temperatures Possible from Thursday night through

Saturday...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 98 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 99 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper

60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

