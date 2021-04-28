WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

212 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

212 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

212 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

212 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

212 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

212 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

212 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

212 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

