WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 26, 2021

858 FPUS56 KOTX 270908

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

207 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

WAZ033-272300-

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

207 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ031-272300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

207 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ034-035-272300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

207 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

WAZ037-038-272300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

207 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ041-044-272300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

207 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

WAZ042-272300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

207 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

WAZ043-272300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

207 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

