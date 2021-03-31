WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

207 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

207 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 60s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

207 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

207 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

207 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

207 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

207 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

207 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the 60s. South wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

