WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 24, 2021

017 FPUS56 KOTX 250908

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

207 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

WAZ031-252300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

208 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain or

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much colder. Partly sunny with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ034-252300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

208 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ035-252300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

208 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ037-038-252300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

208 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-252300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

208 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ042-252300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

208 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ043-252300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

208 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

