WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 18, 2021

_____

874 FPUS56 KOTX 190945

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

244 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

WAZ031-192300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

244 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the afternoon.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet.

Highs in the 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow.

Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ034-192300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

244 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ035-192300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

244 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ037-038-192300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

244 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the evening. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-192300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

244 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ042-192300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

244 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow level 3000 feet.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ043-192300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

244 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather