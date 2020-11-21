WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 20, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
226 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
226 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Gusts
up to 20 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind
5 to 15 mph, except southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the mountains.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles and
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
226 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
226 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy
fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s
to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
226 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy
fog. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.
Highs in the 30s.
Wenatchee Area-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere
226 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper
20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles and snow. Snow
level 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles and
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
226 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. In the
mountains, gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the
mountains.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the
mountains.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows
in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
226 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper
20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s
to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to
lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows
in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s
to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield
226 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper
20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
