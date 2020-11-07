WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 6, 2020

933 FPUS56 KOTX 071012

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

211 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

WAZ031-080000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

211 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow overnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-080000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

211 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Windy. North wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 23. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

$$

WAZ037-080000-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

211 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 22.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 24.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 19 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ038-080000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

211 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Windy. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 24.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-080000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

211 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. North wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ042-080000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

211 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the mountains, northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Windy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. North

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ043-080000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

211 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. North wind

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Windy. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

North wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

