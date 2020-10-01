WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

221 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

WAZ031-012300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

221 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ034-012300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

221 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs in

the lower 80s. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ035-012300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

221 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Haze. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WAZ037-012300-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

221 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ038-012300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

221 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ041-044-012300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

221 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

WAZ042-012300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

221 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ043-012300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

221 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

